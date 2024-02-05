Suspended jail term for Pita, Future Forward figures over 2019 rally

The defendants included PM-hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat, who led Move Forward (Future Forward’s successor) to resounding victory last year. Also slapped with the sentence were Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, Pannika Wanich, Phairatthachot Chantharakhajorn, as well as well-known political activists like Nuttaa Mahattana, Parit Chiwarak, and Tanawat Wongchai.

The Pathumwan Municipal Court, however, suspended the sentence for all defendants for two years but hit them with a penalty of 22,000 baht each.

In its verdict on Monday, the court said the 2019 rally outside the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre in the heart of Bangkok was in breach of the Public Assembly Act. It said the assembly was held without notifying authorities and no provisions had been made for the safety of people using public areas.