NACC to investigate why Thaksin was allowed to stay in hospital for so long

Niwatchai Gasemmongkol, secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), said on Saturday that his agency was gathering facts and information on the matter.

“The NACC has accepted the complaint for consideration. We are verifying facts and have invited the Corrections Department and the Police General Hospital to provide information,” Niwatchai told reporters.

He said it would take some time to determine if there were any grounds to believe the relevant officials had committed any wrongdoing as accused.

If that is the case, the process would call for an investigation by the NACC that would include the questioning of the accused officials, the secretary-general said.

When asked if moving Thaksin from the Bangkok Remand Prison and letting him stay in relevant luxury at the Police General Hospital for a long time could be deemed “double standards”, Niwatchai said it would depend on the facts and legal provisions involved.

“We will see if there are any laws or regulations allowing such acts. If no such law or regulation exists, we will determine if the acts can be considered as wrongdoing. It is still too soon today to say who is right or wrong,” Niwatchai said.