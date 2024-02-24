Politics on the agenda during Paetongtarn’s visit to Cambodia in March: Pheu Thai

Sorawong Thienthong, Pheu Thai’s secretary-general, said on Saturday that Hun Sen invited Paetongtarn in his capacity as president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

Paetongtarn was invited in her capacity as Thailand’s ruling party’s chief and is expected to exchange views with leading CPP figures regarding the development of both countries, Sorawong said.

During her visit to Cambodia on March 18-19, Paetongtarn is expected to focus on matters involving Pheu Thai and CPP, and not about running the country.

“However, if things go as planned, we will see a joint meeting of the two Cabinets this year. That meeting will discuss government affairs,” he said.

When asked if Pheu Thai was planning to boost cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia for further national development, he said nothing had been discussed on the matter.

In a letter dated February 23 addressed to Hun Sen as CPP president and her “beloved uncle”, Paetongtarn said: “I've learned that the great cooperation between our two parties has contributed benefits to both our countries and the people. As the head of the Pheu Thai Party, I would like to continue strengthening our parties' great ties and cooperations, especially on politics, economics and people-to-people.”

Saying she was honoured by the invitation, Paetongtarn ended the letter by wishing Hun Sen “good health, great wealth, prosperity and long loved by your people”.



