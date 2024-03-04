Ex-PM Yingluck’s warrant revoked as court throws out 2020 corruption allegation

The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office-Holders on Monday unanimously ruled to withdraw a legal accusation that Yingluck, together with five defendants, had abused power related to the 2020 Thailand roadshow project while she was in power.

The other five defendants included the former deputy PM Niwatthamrong Boonsongphaisan; former PM’s secretary-general Suranand Vejjajiva; Matichon Plc; Siam Sport Syndicate Plc; and Rawi Lothong, managing director of Siam Sport.

In deciding to revoke Yingluck’s warrant, the court ruled that a central budget used to fund the initiative had undergone evaluation from other governmental bodies, and not solely by Yingluck. Also the use of the budget aligned with her government’s policies as declared to Parliament.

In 2022, the National Anti-Corruption Commission filed a lawsuit against Yingluck, Niwatthamrong, and Suranand, accusing them of committing malfeasance and nonfeasance to unfairly help the two publications – Matichon Plc and Siam Sport – with a public relations project.

The lawsuit alleged that Yingluck and the five other defendants had caused damages of Bt239.7 million to the country by approving the roadshow project being granted to the two publications without properly inviting bids for the project.