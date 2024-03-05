Yingluck will have no choice but to serve 5 years in prison, says outspoken senator

Senator Somchai Swangkarn told the media on Tuesday that Yingluck could return to Thailand when she wants, and people would be willing to forgive her. However, he said, the judiciary would face a “trust crisis” if it took any “special steps” as it did with her brother, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin did not have to spend a single night behind bars, as he was taken to Police General Hospital for an unidentified illness after a few hours in jail. His sentence was then cut from eight years to just one, and he was granted parole 180 days later, not just because he had served a third of his term but also because he was old and frail.

However, the senator said, Yingluck would not be eligible for parole as she’s younger and is healthy.

Yingluck still needs to serve five years in prison, even though she has been acquitted in two cases.