Yingluck will have no choice but to serve 5 years in prison, says outspoken senator
Thailand’s judicial system will face a “trust crisis” if former PM Yingluck Shinawatra is allowed to return home now that the last legal obstacle has been removed, a senator warned.
Senator Somchai Swangkarn told the media on Tuesday that Yingluck could return to Thailand when she wants, and people would be willing to forgive her. However, he said, the judiciary would face a “trust crisis” if it took any “special steps” as it did with her brother, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.
Thaksin did not have to spend a single night behind bars, as he was taken to Police General Hospital for an unidentified illness after a few hours in jail. His sentence was then cut from eight years to just one, and he was granted parole 180 days later, not just because he had served a third of his term but also because he was old and frail.
However, the senator said, Yingluck would not be eligible for parole as she’s younger and is healthy.
Yingluck still needs to serve five years in prison, even though she has been acquitted in two cases.
On Monday, the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office Holders dismissed an allegation of abuse of power over a 2020 Thailand roadshow project. It also dismissed an allegation of malfeasance over her decision to transfer Thawil Pliensri from the National Security Council to the PM’s Office.
However, she still faces five years behind bars for her government’s contentious rice subsidy scheme. Yingluck has denied all charges, saying they are politically motivated.
Separately, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong told reporters that he has not received any requests to grant Yingluck a pardon. However, he refused to elaborate on what steps Yingluck would have to take if she were to return home.
Political pundits are also raising doubts about her possible return.
Yingluck fled Thailand in 2017, three years after she was ousted in a coup led by then-Army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha.