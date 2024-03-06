Opposition to question govt performance, Thaksin’s parole in debate next month

Chaithawat Tulathon, Move Forward Party leader, said he will inform the House speaker of the topics the opposition intends to bring up for debate from April 3 to 5. The debates will be held under the Constitution’s Article 152, which means lawmakers do not have to cast a vote at the end of the discussion.

According to the law, the request for debate has to be signed by no less than a 10th of the total MPs.

Chaichana Dechodecho, deputy leader of the Democrat Party, said the debate will also include issues related to Thaksin, adding that the justice system’s unfair practices need to be scrutinised.

The former premier walked free in February when he was granted parole by the Department of Corrections. He was given parole because he had completed a third of his sentence, is above the age of 70 and has chronic physical conditions.