Opposition to question govt performance, Thaksin’s parole in debate next month
The opposition camp is planning to add the topics of the government’s performance and former premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s parole to the House debate agenda for April.
Chaithawat Tulathon, Move Forward Party leader, said he will inform the House speaker of the topics the opposition intends to bring up for debate from April 3 to 5. The debates will be held under the Constitution’s Article 152, which means lawmakers do not have to cast a vote at the end of the discussion.
According to the law, the request for debate has to be signed by no less than a 10th of the total MPs.
Chaichana Dechodecho, deputy leader of the Democrat Party, said the debate will also include issues related to Thaksin, adding that the justice system’s unfair practices need to be scrutinised.
The former premier walked free in February when he was granted parole by the Department of Corrections. He was given parole because he had completed a third of his sentence, is above the age of 70 and has chronic physical conditions.
Thaksin is now living in his Bangkok mansion, Baan Chan Song La.
Since his arrival on August 22 last year, Thaksin has not spent a single night behind bars in line with his eight-year sentence, which was later reduced to one year under a royal pardon. He was rushed to Police General Hospital on the very first day and did not leave the hospital until he was granted parole.
Chaithawat pointed out that the government has failed to keep its promises to the people and Parliament, by “neglecting to deal with influential figures and allowing them to continue oppressing people”. He said the country’s rule of law had been destroyed as the administration treated people with discrimination.
Both Chaithawat and Chaichana said the opposition has concrete evidence to support their debate.
Other opposition parties, namely Thai Sang Thai, Fair, New and Thai Teachers for People, said they backed the proposal for debate.