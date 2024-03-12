EC pushes for Move Forward’s disbandment over Article 112 verdict

The five election commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to push for Move Forward’s dissolution in line with complaints filed by “master petitioner” Ruangkrai Leekitwattana and lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn.

On January 31, the court ordered Move Forward to cease all attempts to abolish or amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law, saying its constant campaigning on the issue would undermine the Thai monarchy. It also deemed the move as an attempt to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy as per Article 49 of the Constitution.

On the following day, Ruangkrai and Theerayut, whose petition had led to the court verdict against Move Forward, filed complaints with the EC seeking the party’s disbandment.