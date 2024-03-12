Too soon to discuss Yingluck’s return, deputy PM Somsak tells critics

Somsak made this comment on Tuesday after several critics claimed that Yingluck may try to use the same methods to return home as her brother, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

Yingluck was tried and sentenced in absentia in 2017 to five years in jail for negligence in implementing her government’s rice subsidy scheme.

Talk about her return began surfacing after she was cleared by the court in two other cases against her.

In December, Yingluck was cleared of malfeasance for transferring Thawil Pliensri from his post as National Security Council chief in 2011.