Charter court could decide on petition to disband Move Forward in 2 months: ex-EC

The EC on Tuesday voted unanimously to seek the dissolution of the main opposition party following a verdict by the Constitutional Court over the party’s Article 112 stand.

On January 31, the charter court had ordered Move Forward to cease all attempts to abolish or amend Article 112, or the lese majeste law, of the Criminal Code, saying its constant campaigning on the issue would undermine the Thai monarchy. It also deemed the move as an attempt to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy as per Article 49 of the Constitution.

The EC also called on the Constitutional Court to ban Move Forward executives from contesting in future elections.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn said that Move Forward, which won the most MP seats in the May 2023 election, could be facing the following worst-case scenarios: