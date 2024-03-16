Srettha joins Thaksin and ex-PM Somchai for dinner in Chiang Mai

After the event kicked off at 5.30pm at Somchai’s house in the Green Valley project, MPs and members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party started pouring in to welcome the premier and the two former PMs. They included PM’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead, Deputy Interior Minister Kriang Kantinan, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Agriculture Minister Chaiya Phromma and party-list MP Sompong Amornvivat.

Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompow and Kamphaeng Phet MP Pai Leeke of the Palang Pracharat Party were also present.

Thaksin showed up at the venue at around 6pm, followed by Srettha a few minutes later. The PM was wearing a shirt made from Pha Khao Ma fabric that he had reportedly bought from Bang Sai Royal Folk Arts and Crafts Centre in Ayutthaya province. He also greeted the former PMs and the hostess, Yaowapha, who is Somchai’s wife and Thaksin’s sister as soon as he arrived.

Srettha, Thaksin and Somchai then sat at the long dinner table along with Pheu Thai executives and members of the Shinawatra family and enjoyed local northern cuisines. A variety of foods, including noodles, meatballs, fried rice, pad Thai, Satay, Japanese curry, beef taco, and roti, were on offer.