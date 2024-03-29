First Thaksin, now Jakrapob, which political exile is next to return?

Political critics have already dubbed the phenomenon the “Thaksin Model”, as it started with the return from nearly 17 years of self-exile abroad by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra last August.

Thaksin had lived in exile since 2008, spending most of his time in Dubai after his government was ousted by a military coup led by General Sonthi Boonyaratglin on September 19, 2006.

On Thursday (March 28), former television celebrity and ex-PM’s Office minister Jakrapob Penkair arrived in Thailand following 15 years in self-imposed exile, reportedly in Laos.

He was however immediately taken into custody by police at Suvarnabhumi Airport as he was a fugitive from several charges, including the lese majeste law and allegations of storing an arsenal of firearms.

Jakrapob was a founding member of the red-shirt movement before it was upgraded to the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship. The movement outspokenly supported Thaksin’s Thai Rak Thai Party and its successors, including the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

After the 2014 military coup, the junta-empowered National Council of Peace and Order (NCPO) summoned several red-shirt leaders and other activists to report to a military base for an ‘attitude adjustment’ session. Those who refused to show up were issued arrest warrants for defying the coup-makers’ orders.

After Jakrapob’s return, analysts have been compiling the list of former red-shirt members who could be soon returning home from self-exile abroad, following the so-called ‘Thaksin Model’.