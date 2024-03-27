Thaksin did not break law by visiting Pheu Thai head office: EC chief

Ittiporn Boonpracong said Thaksin’s visit did not amount to an action by an outsider that sought to influence or take control of a party.

Thaksin called in at Pheu Thai headquarters on Tuesday afternoon and was greeted by party MPs, ministers and a crowd of red-shirt supporters.

The ex-PM founded the Thai Rak Thai Party, a predecessor of Pheu Thai, which is led by his daughter Paetongtarn.

“Visiting the party [HQ] was not an act of dominating the party. But if evidence clearly shows that it was an act of party domination, the EC will take action in line with the law,” Ittiporn said.