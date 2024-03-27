Thaksin did not break law by visiting Pheu Thai head office: EC chief
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s visit to Pheu Thai headquarters on Tuesday did not violate the Political Parties Act, the Election Commission (EC) chairman said on Wednesday.
Ittiporn Boonpracong said Thaksin’s visit did not amount to an action by an outsider that sought to influence or take control of a party.
Thaksin called in at Pheu Thai headquarters on Tuesday afternoon and was greeted by party MPs, ministers and a crowd of red-shirt supporters.
The ex-PM founded the Thai Rak Thai Party, a predecessor of Pheu Thai, which is led by his daughter Paetongtarn.
“Visiting the party [HQ] was not an act of dominating the party. But if evidence clearly shows that it was an act of party domination, the EC will take action in line with the law,” Ittiporn said.
Asked whether Thaksin would be deemed to be influencing party affairs if he entered the meeting room and handed down policies to Pheu Thai MPs during the visit, Ittiporn said any decision required factual proof as the EC could not act on speculation.
If Thaksin made political moves, the chairman added, the EC would monitor his actions to gather facts.
“If there are grounds to suspect his actions amount to dominating Pheu Thai Party affairs, the EC secretary-general, who is the political party registrar, will consider setting up a fact-finding committee to gather more information.”
Ittiporn also affirmed that Thaksin was free to visit his supporters as long as his actions did not amount to party domination.
Thaksin was released on parole on February 18, six months after being detained at the Police General Hospital while serving a one-year jail term following his return from self-imposed exile on August 22 last year. His original eight-year sentence for abuse of power during his term in office was reduced by royal pardon shortly after he returned to Thailand.
Thaksin moved from the hospital to his Chan Song Lar mansion in Bangkok, before visiting his hometown of Chiang Mai on March 14.