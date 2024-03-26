Thaksin gets hero’s welcome upon arrival at Pheu Thai head office

The crowd waiting to greet the party’s patriarch erupted in cheer the minute he stepped out of his Bentley. This is the first time that the former leader is visiting the party’s head office since returning from self-imposed exile on August 22 last year.

Many Pheu Thai Cabinet members even excused themselves from the weekly Cabinet meeting, so they could greet Thaksin.

Members of the red-shirt movement and other supporters, some of whom had come from other provinces, had gathered outside the party’s offices since 10am to wait for Thaksin’s arrival.