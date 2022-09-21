TCEB to help Phuket promote annual veg fest as an international event

The governor said visitors to the annual veg festival would also be treated with many dishes, including popular local dishes and special dishes created just for the festival.

TCEB director Patanachai said the bureau decided to promote the annual event as a flagship international event because Phuket is a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) City and his organisation wants to support the government’s policy to revive the economy by organising international events.

With cooperation from local communities, the international Phuket veg festival will generate income for the province and will promote the local culture and the attributes of Phuket worldwide, the director added.

Patanachai said the TCEB has studied and found that Phuket is already a well-known destination for the annual veg festival but the bureau wants to expand the marketing base of the event by trying to draw attention of new world travellers.

As part of the promotion of the event, the TCEB is also supporting local businesses to hold the Gastronomy Chef’s Table activity to promote the outstanding character and culture related to the annual veg festival.

Muang Phuket Municipality deputy mayor Prasit said the local body has cooperated with local people to decorate the town and the main road where the vegetarian festival’s procession would be held.

The municipality will also control food quality and ensure that tourists would be safe and receive all convenience during the festival, Prasit said.

He said precautions would be taken against Covid-19.

Thanet said the private sector and the tourism association would cooperate with the Phuket Industrial Council and the TCEB to hold Gastronomy Chef’s Table event in Krathu district on September 25 and at the Queen Park in Muang district on September 27.

The organisers also will sell clean foods during the festival to promote Phuket as a health hub, Thanet added.