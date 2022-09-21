Capital set to lure more tourists with vibrant-nightlife project ​​​​​​

Speaking at a Thai Hotels Association luncheon on Wednesday, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the tourism and hotel industry is one of the top priorities for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to support because it is a major source of employment in the capital.

He noted that part of the BMA’s responsibility is to support hotel owners and entrepreneurs so they are ready to welcome an increasing number of foreign tourists.

Aside from making it easier to obtain a licence and pay taxes, Chadchart also announced plans to expand the city’s nightlife activities.

He said the BMA is currently in talks with experts and related partners on decorating potential communities to serve as an attraction, primarily in downtown areas such as riverside zones.

“Light, colour and arts will be used to decorate potential areas," the governor said. "Depending on demand, some will be decorated seasonally, while others will have permanent decorations. It will be part of a colourful Bangkok project. This vibrant nightlife can be experienced starting this year.”

The BMA also plans to launch something called “Midnight Bangkok Governor”, which will see Chadchart and his team patrolling the capital during the night so that tourists feel safer and are more confident in visiting the city.

The plan is consistent with the Tourism Ministry’s proposal to extend operating hours of night entertainment venues to 4am.