Doi Inthanon waterfall closed as storm hits Thailand’s highest mountain

The park reported that 21 millimetres of rain fell overnight at the summit of Doi Inthanon, 17mm at Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint, and 32mm at the top of Mae Klang Waterfall.

On Saturday night, rainfall was measured at 40mm at Doi Inthanon’s summit, 60mm at the top of the waterfall and 29mm at the park office. Meanwhile, residents of Khun Khun Klang village took emergency action after 50mm of rain fell at the kilometre 31 marker on Doi Inthanon. Runoff from the deluge caused the Mae Klang canal to swell, prompting villagers to move their possessions upstairs.