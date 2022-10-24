Chiang Mai’s flower power gets tourists buzzing
Chiang Mai was hit by flower fever on Monday as tourists flocked to see the spectacular blooms of Doi Inthanon National Park, the Kew Mae Pan nature trail and Pa Nok-iang flower garden.
Tourism in Chiang Mai and other provinces in upper Thailand was buzzing as cold weather coincided with the last day of the long weekend. Monday was tagged on as a substitution for Chulalongkorn Day, which fell on Sunday this year.
Pa Nok-iang was a popular spot, with visitors checking out the colourful blooms and snapping selfies by the bridge, tower and phone booth of the flower garden.
Among visitors soaking up the beautiful blooms and cool temperatures were “punk rock” forensics chief Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan and former preacher Sompong Nakhonthaisong.
They were full of praise for Chiang Mai’s charms, urging people to pay a visit in their free time if they wanted to experience spectacular sights and a warm welcome.