Chiang Rai opens glass skywalk at Golden Triangle of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos

The new attraction was officially opened at Wat Phra That Pha Ngao in Chiang Saen district on Thursday by deputy governor Suphaphan Manjaroen and secretary to the sports minister Khemmapol Auitayakul

Visitors walk 9.9 metres along a glass bridge to a pair of octagonal glass platforms 25 metres above the ground. The skywalk faces north towards the Mekong River about 400 metres away, offering a panoramic view of the meeting point between three countries, known as the Golden Triangle.

The skywalk also has two walkways that link to the Phra That Phuttha Nimit pagoda, which is situated on a hill 486 metres above sea level.

Construction of the glass viewpoint began in 2020 with a budget of 35 million baht.

A soft opening of the new landmark last Saturday (October 22) allowed over 20,000 tourists to visit the skywalk over the long weekend for King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day.

Pha Ngao Skywalk is open 7.30am to 6pm daily and entry costs 40 baht per person. The platform can accommodate 100 tourists at a time and visitors are provided with special socks to prevent damage to the glass.