Chiang Mai gets ready for tourists as airlines increase flights to North

Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn said on Friday that provincial authorities are in talks with Nok Air to increase Bangkok-Chiang Mai flights from eight to 12 daily from November 1.

Korean Air, meanwhile, has bumped up its Seoul-Chiang Mai service to four flights per week since October 1 and expects to add another two flights per week from December to accommodate at least 22,000 passengers weekly.

Lao Airlines will increase the frequency of flights to Chiang Mai from Vientiane and Luang Prabang to three per week from next month, while EVA Air will operate seven Taipei-Chiang Mai flights per week also from next month.

EVA Air is expected to use the 184-seater Airbus A320 to ferry European, American and Japanese travellers from Taiwan to Chiang Mai.

China Airlines, meanwhile, will operate three Taipei-Chiang Mai flights per week from January 20.