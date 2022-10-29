Sukhothai starts Loy Krathong celebrations 11 days early with pomp and splendour

Loy Krathong, dubbed Thailand’s festival of lights, sees people releasing small floats called krathongs into waterbodies to honour the water goddess.

Many Buddhists also believe the krathongs will take away their sins of the past year and bring good fortune.

In Sukhothai, the Loy Krathong festival lasts for several days and includes the releasing of decorated lanterns, cultural performances and fireworks.

Saturday’s event began with a religious ceremony, which included paying respect to the ancient kings of the Sukhothai Kingdom, and wrapped up with an exquisite traditional dance performance by hundreds of dancers.

The event was held near the King Ramkhamhaeng Monument in the Sukhothai Historical Park in Muang district.

The festival this year will be marked with a best krathong contest, lantern decoration, lighting of candles around the ancient ruins and a spectacular fireworks show every night. Also featured are traditional khon masked dance performances and shadow puppet shows. And like every carnival in Thailand, there are also plenty of stalls selling Thai delicacies.

Entrance is free during the 11-day event.