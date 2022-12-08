THAI resumes Sapporo flights amid increase in travellers to Japan

Two daily THAI flights connect Bangkok and Sapporo, the capital of the mountainous northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Flight TG670 leaves Bangkok at 11.55pm and arrives in Sapporo at 8.20am the next day (local time). Flight TG671 leaves Sapporo at 10am (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 3.50pm. The current schedule is valid until April 30 next year.

THAI’s Sapporo flights, which were suspended after the Covid-19 crisis struck, have now become popular among travellers, particularly during the current high tourism season in Japan. The airline reported an average passenger load factor (cabin factor) of 75 per cent for the route.

The national carrier is now flying to six airports in Japan — Tokyo (both Narita and Haneda), Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

