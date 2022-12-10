Cool temperatures and fog entice tourists north for long weekend

TAT’s list of the Top 10 provinces for domestic tourists during the Constitution Day long weekend puts Chonburi at the top:

Chonburi Kanchanaburi Chiang Mai Nakhon Ratchasima Rayong Prachuap Khiri Khan Chiang Rai Phuket Phang-nga Nan

Chonburi topped the list due to its proximity to Bangkok and the abundance of natural sites it offers for one-day trips.

Chiang Mai is expected to have the highest occupancy rate, 81%, due to its cool weather.

Six of the eight other provinces on the list are major tourist destinations. Chiang Rai and Nan, which took the 10th spot, lack major cities, which are still a draw for domestic tourists, but their northern locations are still a draw during peak travel season.

According to its analysis of weekend tourism from 2018 to 2022, TAT found that long weekends are the most popular for domestic tourists and that the condition of the economy and purchasing power are the major factors in determining how far domestic tourists will travel.

When there is more than one long weekend in a month, domestic tourists generally select one for travel rather than take multiple long weekend trips, according to TAT research.

Related stories