Faster immigration queues as Thai airports prepare for high season

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Traisuree Traisaranakul said though the problem of long waits for arrival stamps has been solved, passengers are still having to wait a long time for their baggage. This, she said, was a long-standing problem as operators reduced their staff numbers during the pandemic and have not reinstated them since.

Saksayam said he will hold a meeting with related personnel next week to find a solution.

He also said he has set up a committee to integrate services at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports as well as a command centre to monitor the situation.

The command centre will coordinate operations between the Airport Department, Airports of Thailand, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand and the Immigration Bureau.