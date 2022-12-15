Royal Park Rajapruek unveils floral fest for tourists in winter
Various kinds of winter flowers and activities are awaiting visitors at Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai until the end of February next year.
The "Flora Festival" was kicked off at the park since November 1, and it will be ended on February 28.
"The festival aims to promote tourism after the Covid-19 crisis and encourage tourists to spend their happy time with their families and beloved ones," the park official said.
The festival features various kinds of winter flowers to allow visitors to take photos, such as rose, orchid, geranium, red salvia and pink cosmos.
Visitors can attend limited time activities until the end of February as follows:
▪︎ The event that allows visitors to witness the phenomenon when sun rays go through the door beside the Royal Pavilion; December 1 to 31; 4.50pm to 5.20pm.
▪︎ The Night Light of Flora Fest, an event that will feature lights along both sides of the road to the Royal Pavilion to welcome Christmas and New Year; December 23 to January 2; 5pm to 8pm
▪︎ An event to mark National Children's Day on January 14
▪︎ An event to mark Valentine's Day from February 11-14
Thai visitors pay tickets for entering Royal Park Rajapruek at 100 baht (70 baht for children) while foreign tourists pay 200 baht (150 baht for children).
Thai elderly aged 60 years or above, government officials and students pay 70 baht. Entry is free for disabled persons, monks and children under 100 centimetres.
For more info, please visit https://www.royalparkrajapruek.org/, the park's Facebook page, or contact 053-114-110-2.
