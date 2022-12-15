Royal Park Rajapruek unveils floral fest for tourists in winter

The festival features various kinds of winter flowers to allow visitors to take photos, such as rose, orchid, geranium, red salvia and pink cosmos.

Visitors can attend limited time activities until the end of February as follows:

▪︎ The event that allows visitors to witness the phenomenon when sun rays go through the door beside the Royal Pavilion; December 1 to 31; 4.50pm to 5.20pm.

▪︎ The Night Light of Flora Fest, an event that will feature lights along both sides of the road to the Royal Pavilion to welcome Christmas and New Year; December 23 to January 2; 5pm to 8pm

▪︎ An event to mark National Children's Day on January 14

▪︎ An event to mark Valentine's Day from February 11-14