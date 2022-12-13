Grab tuk-tuks ready to roll in Phuket
Grab is launching a tuk-tuk service in Phuket after being granted a ride-hailing licence by the Department of Land Transport in September. The "GrabTukTuk" service in Phuket will be on hand to welcome the return of international tourists and support local job creation, the company said.
It expects to offer the new service through 100 tuk-tuk driver-partners by early 2023.
Grab, a leading super app in Southeast Asia, says the Phuket launch is part of the continued expansion of its mobility services.
Worachat Luxkanalode, Country Head of Grab Thailand, said, "we have seen consistent positive signals from the recovery of tourism industries. Since the beginning of this year, Thailand has welcomed more than 10 million international travellers so far. Ride-hailing applications have been one of the preferred travel options by foreign tourists, as they offer convenience and safety standards. Grab's mobility service can support not only Phuket's tourism sector but also the province's overall economy through income opportunities for local communities."
"As a leading platform, Grab is committed to raising the bar for ride-hailing service in Phuket, in terms of service quality, reasonable price and safety. We support the locals to use their personal vehicles to provide transportation services to earn extra income. Besides, we have encouraged those who provide public transportation services such as Tuk Tuk drivers, to use the Grab application as another channel of reaching passengers and increasing income opportunities," added Worachat.
In addition, Grab Thailand has collaborated with government agencies and partners to ensure efficient preparation and build confidence for Grab driver-partners and public transportation operators in Phuket. These efforts reflect the goal of uplifting the service standards to create favourable impressions and travel experiences for international tourists, in response to the country's reopening policy and Phuket's measures in welcoming travellers and driving economic recovery.