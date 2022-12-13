Grab tuk-tuks ready to roll in Phuket

It expects to offer the new service through 100 tuk-tuk driver-partners by early 2023.

Grab, a leading super app in Southeast Asia, says the Phuket launch is part of the continued expansion of its mobility services.

Worachat Luxkanalode, Country Head of Grab Thailand, said, "we have seen consistent positive signals from the recovery of tourism industries. Since the beginning of this year, Thailand has welcomed more than 10 million international travellers so far. Ride-hailing applications have been one of the preferred travel options by foreign tourists, as they offer convenience and safety standards. Grab's mobility service can support not only Phuket's tourism sector but also the province's overall economy through income opportunities for local communities."