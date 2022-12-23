background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
nationthailand
Bangkok 2023 countdown at Iconsiam still on, says TAT chief

Bangkok 2023 countdown at Iconsiam still on, says TAT chief

FRIDAY, December 23, 2022

Bangkok’s “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” at Iconsiam on New Year’s Eve has not been cancelled, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) insisted.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Friday that no cancellation orders have arrived from the government or the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

“The ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023’ focuses on happiness, hope and moving forward together to boost the country’s economy after it was hit by the pandemic for five years,” he said.

Bangkok 2023 countdown at Iconsiam still on, says TAT chief

Yuthasak made the comment after news was published about Pattaya cancelling its December 29-31 fireworks display as Thais pray for the recovery of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati.

Read more

“Even though the Pattaya countdown and other festivals are being adjusted, TAT believes they should not affect the expected revenue during the New Year period because tourists have already made reservations,” he said.
 

TAT expects some 3.14 million domestic trips to generate around 11.2 billion baht from New Year’s Eve to January 2.

The average occupancy rate, meanwhile, is expected to be around 75%, he said, adding that hotels in the North should attract some 560,380 local visitors during the period, generating up to 2.05 billion baht.

TAT expects this New Year’s to be livelier as people can finally celebrate and return to their hometowns now that Covid has eased.

Related stories

 

TAGS
News UpdateICONSIAMBangkokTourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)countdownNew Year
RELATED
nationthailand