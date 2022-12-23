Bangkok 2023 countdown at Iconsiam still on, says TAT chief
Bangkok’s “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” at Iconsiam on New Year’s Eve has not been cancelled, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) insisted.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Friday that no cancellation orders have arrived from the government or the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
“The ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023’ focuses on happiness, hope and moving forward together to boost the country’s economy after it was hit by the pandemic for five years,” he said.
Yuthasak made the comment after news was published about Pattaya cancelling its December 29-31 fireworks display as Thais pray for the recovery of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati.
“Even though the Pattaya countdown and other festivals are being adjusted, TAT believes they should not affect the expected revenue during the New Year period because tourists have already made reservations,” he said.
TAT expects some 3.14 million domestic trips to generate around 11.2 billion baht from New Year’s Eve to January 2.
The average occupancy rate, meanwhile, is expected to be around 75%, he said, adding that hotels in the North should attract some 560,380 local visitors during the period, generating up to 2.05 billion baht.
TAT expects this New Year’s to be livelier as people can finally celebrate and return to their hometowns now that Covid has eased.
