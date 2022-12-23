Domestic tourists to spend THB 11 billion during the New Year holiday

Between 700,000 and 800,000 foreign tourists are also expected to visit Thailand during the Christmas to New Year period. They will generate about 26 billion baht in revenue, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Friday.

He said the average reservation rate at hotels nationwide has already reached 75% for the four-day weekend starting on December 30. The reservation rate is highest in the North where it has reached 78%, Yuthasak said.

The TAT will spend about 50 million baht on two New Year countdowns – in Bangkok and Songkhla’s Hat Yai district – under the theme “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023”, he said.

The TAT will sponsor similar New Year celebrations in other locations, including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui Island, Buri Ram, and Krabi, Yuthasak said.