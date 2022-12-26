Pattaya is world’s second most popular beach on TikTok
Pattaya ranks as the second-most popular beach destination in the world on TikTok, British travel operator Destination2 has revealed.
Videos of Pattaya beach have been viewed 128.5 million times on TikTok, behind only Australia’s Bondi Beach with 445.8 million views.
Destination2 said it conducted research on TikTok hashtags after seeing a rise in the number users looking for travel destinations, especially beaches.
Pattaya beach stretches for 2.7 kilometres along the Gulf of Thailand. According to Tripadvisor, it is especially popular with thrill-seekers thanks to activities like parasailing, jet-skiing, and banana boat riding.
Sydney’s Bondi Beach topped the TikTok rankings after three successive years at No 2. Bondi’s kilometre-long strip of sand and sea is world-renowned for its surfing scene.
The third-most popular beach on TikTok is Nha Trang in Vietnam with 64.6 million views. It attracted eyeballs for its scuba diving, crystal-clear waters and proximity to Ho Chi Minh City, just a 35-minute drive away.
Australia has the highest number of beaches in the top 10, with three, followed by Vietnam and the United States with two apiece.
The top 10 most popular beaches on TikTok:
1. Bondi (Australia): 445.8 million views
2. Pattaya (Thailand): 128.5 million
3. Nha Trang (Vietnam): 64.6 million
4. Vũng Tàu (Vietnam): 61.9 million
5. Waikiki (Hawaii, US): 43.7 million
6. JBR (UAE): 30.3 million
7. Kelingking (Indonesia): 30 million
8. Santa Monica (US): 29 million
9. Airlie (Australia): 27.8 million
10. Whitehaven (Australia): 23.5 million
