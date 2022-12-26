Pattaya is world’s second most popular beach on TikTok

Destination2 said it conducted research on TikTok hashtags after seeing a rise in the number users looking for travel destinations, especially beaches.

Pattaya beach stretches for 2.7 kilometres along the Gulf of Thailand. According to Tripadvisor, it is especially popular with thrill-seekers thanks to activities like parasailing, jet-skiing, and banana boat riding.

Sydney’s Bondi Beach topped the TikTok rankings after three successive years at No 2. Bondi’s kilometre-long strip of sand and sea is world-renowned for its surfing scene.

The third-most popular beach on TikTok is Nha Trang in Vietnam with 64.6 million views. It attracted eyeballs for its scuba diving, crystal-clear waters and proximity to Ho Chi Minh City, just a 35-minute drive away.