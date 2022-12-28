background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
Unique coffee brew is drawing tourists to a mountain top in Tak province

WEDNESDAY, December 28, 2022

The Tak provincial office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand is encouraging more tourists to visit Doi Muser mountaintop to sample the unique Arabica coffee grown there.

The coffee beans harvested on the mountain have a unique taste and aroma, and they have transformed the area into a tourism destination, said Thamolwan Charoenwongpisit, director of the tourism agency’s office in the province.

The coffee beans are in the process of being registered as a geographical indication product of Doi Muse, Thamolwan added.

On Tuesday, she visited Doi Muser mountain to promote the coffee beans.

Doi Muser is located on Highway No 1099 (Omkok-Mae Tuen road) in Tambon Dan Mae Lamoh, Mae Sot district. Its peak is about 1,400 metres above sea level. Unique coffee brew is drawing tourists to a mountain top in Tak province

Besides coffee, the mountain is well-known for its hill tribe villages and cabbage plantations.

Thamolwan said the mountain’s coffee beans are drawing an increasing number of tourists and generating more income for local residents.

Tak’s tourism industry is bustling as it prepares for the New Year holidays, which are expected to draw plenty of tourists to the mountain, Thi Lo Su Waterfall in the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, Thamolwan said.

At 250 meters in height and 450 metres in width, Thi Lo Su Waterfall is the widest and highest waterfall in Thailand. It flows down from Huai Klotho into Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary. Unique coffee brew is drawing tourists to a mountain top in Tak province

Thamolwan said the province’s Rim Moei Market, a large border market opposite Myanmar, is also a popular destination for tourists. Unique coffee brew is drawing tourists to a mountain top in Tak province

