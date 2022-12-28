Unique coffee brew is drawing tourists to a mountain top in Tak province

The coffee beans harvested on the mountain have a unique taste and aroma, and they have transformed the area into a tourism destination, said Thamolwan Charoenwongpisit, director of the tourism agency’s office in the province.

The coffee beans are in the process of being registered as a geographical indication product of Doi Muse, Thamolwan added.

On Tuesday, she visited Doi Muser mountain to promote the coffee beans.

Doi Muser is located on Highway No 1099 (Omkok-Mae Tuen road) in Tambon Dan Mae Lamoh, Mae Sot district. Its peak is about 1,400 metres above sea level.