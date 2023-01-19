Chinese New Year expected to generate 21 billion baht in tourism revenue

An estimated 16.6 billion baht of this revenue is expected from foreign tourists.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that about 588,900 foreign tourists are expected to visit Thailand between January 19 and January 27 – an exponential 1,622% increase over last year’s Chinese New Year.

Foreign tourists are expected to generate 16.69 billion baht in revenue during the period – 1,759% higher than the same period last year.

The number of tourists this year represents 41% of the total during the same period in 2019, and the revenue 44%, Yuthasak said.

Total revenue from both Thai and foreign tourists during Chinese New Year is estimated at 21.29 billion baht, 48% of the amount in 2019, according to the TAT.

Most foreign visitors are expected to come from East and Southeast Asia – about 332,500 – jumping 9,174% from last year. An estimated 11.1 billion baht is expected to be generated, a whopping 10,575% increase over last year.

