Saudi tourism to Thailand takes off on the back of diplomatic normalisation

Saudi Arabia's relations with Thailand broke down due to the "Blue Diamond Affair" in 1989, after a Thai worker stole Saudi royal jewels.

The jewellery heist and the subsequent murder of a Saudi diplomat angered Riyadh, leading to a ban on its citizens from travelling to Thailand, except for medical treatment, business negotiations and government affairs.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the agency is making efforts to attract Saudi tourists as they have high purchasing power and usually travel as families.

He added that Saudi tourists often travel to Thailand to receive medical treatment.

"Popular destinations for Saudi tourists are Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Phang Nga and Krabi," he said.