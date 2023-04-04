Thailand expects tourism revenue to hit 80% of pre-Covid level this year

Roughly 880 billion would come from Thai tourists while the other 1.5 trillion would be from foreigners, he added.

However, Thai tourism is experiencing difficulties because airlines had not yet reached their pre-Covid operating capacity, Yuthasak said.

“Compared with the pre-pandemic period, domestic flights have returned to 85%, while foreign flights have returned to only 56%."

“Hence, TAT has joined hands with airline businesses to launch ‘BMA’ – which stands for ‘Bring it back, Make it full, All year round’,” he said.

The partnership will increase the number of flights and expand their availability all year long, he explained.