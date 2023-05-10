Thailand touts traditional charms of 55 cities and towns off the tourist trail

Local traditions and cultural heritage are the big draw, said Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn as he unveiled the "Amazing Secondary Cities, Must Visit, Must Love" campaign on Wednesday.

The focus is on delivering captivating travel experiences through storytelling that highlights the identity and characteristics of each local area, he added.

The campaign aims to enhance and diversify tourism activities in lesser-known destinations and spread the benefits of an estimated 2.38 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.

The concept of exploring secondary cities and towns offers a new and interesting dimension for tourists, stressing diverse travel experiences that are distinct from one another, according to the TAT. These experiences include natural beauty, cultural heritage, and fascinating attractions that the 55 destinations have to offer, Yuthasak said.

This campaign will also help distribute income from tourism activities that normally circulates in major cities and resorts to the 55 secondary destinations nationwide, helping to restore a tourism industry devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

TAT is also collaborating with travel media to offer itineraries that encourage Thai tourists in major cities to explore secondary cities throughout 2023, Yuthasak added.