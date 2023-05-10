TAT pushes for bigger visa quota to meet surging demand of Chinese tourists

Chuwit Sirivejkul, TAT regional director of marketing for East Asia, said on Wednesday that TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn will meet with Foreign Ministry executives next week to discuss the issue.

Currently, the Thai embassy in Beijing and eight consulates in China are only allowed to issue 84,000 visas for Chinese tourists via travel agencies per month.

Apart from getting a visa from the embassy or consulates, Chinese tourists can also get a visa on arrival, but it is more expensive and only allows a stay of 14 days. Visa on arrival costs 2,000 baht, while getting one from the embassy costs 1,200 baht.