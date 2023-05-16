Thai tourism operators target more arrivals from India

Thai tourism business operators hope to expand the Indian tourist market in the post-Covid-19 era to ensure more balance in market diversity and reduce excessive dependence on the Chinese market.

According to a report by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, a total of 1,961,069 Indians visited Thailand, generating revenue of over 80 billion baht.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) has implemented a project to help Thai tourism operators design their marketing campaigns to attract more foreign tourists by analysing foreign tourists' behaviour, especially those from India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

A survey and in-depth interviews conducted on the target group of Indian tourists showed Indians looking for these features in their foreign trips: memorable experience, spending quality time with family, enjoyable, relaxed and stress-free vacation, learning and discovering new things, good value for money and general personal safety.

The top three platforms used by Indian travellers during their trips to Thailand were: Google/Yahoo, Facebook, and Google Maps.

Thai tourism business operators utilised these channels to effectively communicate and provide access to their tourism products.

Another interesting aspect is the impact influencers have on Indian visitors' decision to visit Thailand.

The 10 leading influencers were: 1.TAT New Delhi; 2. Friends; 3. Bhuvan Bam; 4. Sharanya IYER; 5. Dmc’s; 6. Danal sae-ou; 7. Blue rain tours; 8. Kanlayakorn Dedkard; 9. hungry cruisers; 10. Visit Kashmir.