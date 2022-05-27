India replaces China as Thailand’s top tourism market: TAT

Thanet Phetsuwan, TAT deputy governor of marketing for Asia and the South Pacific, said on Friday that his agency expects 500,000 Indian tourists to enter Thailand this year, generating an estimated 22.5 billion baht in revenue.

He added that arrivals from India will likely top 600,000, creating revenue of up to 27 billion baht.

“If things go like this, India will become the No 1 market for Thai tourism,” Thanet said.

In 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, 1.96 million Indians had visited Thailand. The number shrank to 261,730 the following year and dropped even further to just 6,544 last year.