Indian tourists a godsend to Phuket

Up to 275,886 foreign tourists landed on the paradise island from May 1 to July 20, with the highest number (74,821) from India followed by Australia (27,698), Singapore (26,899), Britain (16,715) and Malaysia (12,609).
Somyot Pathan, president of the Phuket Old Town Tourism Community Enterprise, said the Sino-Portuguese architecture was particularly popular among Indian travellers. He said many, especially the younger set, showed up to take photographs and pick up souvenirs.
“The province will do well to understand the travel behaviour of Indian tourists,” he said.
Separately, local guide Poranan Rerksaksi said outdoor activities like go-karting and ziplining were also popular among Indians, adding that she believes they will contribute a great deal to the revival of the Thai economy.
Published : July 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
