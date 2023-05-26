Pita’s THAI travel guide: PM hopeful unveils favourite destinations

“While out on the campaign trail, I saw lots of interesting places across the country,” he told followers of his Instagram account, pita.ig, on Thursday.

He urged people to explore what Thailand has to offer now that the domestic tourism industry has recovered after the pandemic.

Pita listed his favourite domestic destinations under four categories that he labelled "THAI".

The T is for “Tranquil tourism”, he said, citing the Tapi River in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

“I really enjoy the slow life of the Tapi River. And this destination is not popular among foreign tourists,” he said.

H is for "Homestay tourism", which Pita said Thailand should promote worldwide in line with Japan’s farmstay tourism and Agriturismo in Italy.