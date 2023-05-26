Pita’s THAI travel guide: PM hopeful unveils favourite destinations
Move Forward leader and prospective prime minister Pita Limjaroenrat has revealed his favourite holiday destinations in Thailand.
“While out on the campaign trail, I saw lots of interesting places across the country,” he told followers of his Instagram account, pita.ig, on Thursday.
He urged people to explore what Thailand has to offer now that the domestic tourism industry has recovered after the pandemic.
Pita listed his favourite domestic destinations under four categories that he labelled "THAI".
The T is for “Tranquil tourism”, he said, citing the Tapi River in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.
“I really enjoy the slow life of the Tapi River. And this destination is not popular among foreign tourists,” he said.
H is for "Homestay tourism", which Pita said Thailand should promote worldwide in line with Japan’s farmstay tourism and Agriturismo in Italy.
He promised to pass a law promoting homestays as soon as he takes the country’s helm.
Included in Move Forward’s campaign platform, the Homestay Act aims to increase market competitiveness for small hospitality businesses.
Pita said the A stands for “Adventure Tourism” and covered, among other things, rock-climbing destinations in provinces like Krabi, Chiang Mai, Lampang, and Lopburi.
Last but not least is I – for “Indigenous tourism”.
This category includes travel within local ethnic communities, where Pita said tourists can enjoy the three Cs – culture, cuisine, and crafts.
He said that if Move Forward’s progressive liquor act had been adopted, travellers would have been able to sample local spirits made by indigenous communities around the country.
“Dear Globetrotters! Missing Thailand? Please come back soon!" his final message read.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has just invited Harvard-educated Pita, 42, to be its ambassador and entice more travellers to Thailand, especially the young generation from Asian countries like China, South Korea, and Japan.
Thailand aims to welcome at least 25 million foreign tourists this year, according to TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn.