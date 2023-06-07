Phuket pushes new government to give priority to tourism

“As Phuket is aiming to be a world class destination, these issues must be addressed/supported by the new government immediately”, said Phuket Tourist Association chairman Thanet Tantipiriyakit on Tuesday.

The proposals are:

1. Overhaul the public transport system in Phuket, especially issues related to taxi services, such as using fixed prices instead of meter-based ones, inflating prices for foreign tourists, and refusing passengers. These longstanding problems, according to Thanet, have given Phuket a bad reputation since tourism started booming.

2. The tourism industry must be prioritised as one of the two main engines to drive Thailand’s economy forward, the other being the export sector. Entrepreneurs want to see tourism-related industries, such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, given more funding to implement a greater number of promotional campaigns year round.

3. Increase international flights in terms of frequency and routes to attract foreign visitors. Thanet noted that the national carrier Thai Airways International is currently in a rehabilitation phase from its near bankruptcy state, and it should be the new government’s top mission to make it strong again to serve rising demand of foreign visitors in the post-Covid era.

4. Clarity in government’s supportive measures to tourism entrepreneurs in terms of environment, energy and clean energy costs.