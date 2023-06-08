Thailand says Chinese surge could push foreign tourists to 30m this year

Tourism revenue for 2023 is on track to reach 2.38 trillion baht, or about 80% of the 3 trillion baht recorded in 2019, before Covid-19 crippled the tourism industry for nearly three years, it added.

Up to June this year, Thai tourists contributed 360 billion baht from nearly 100 million domestic trips, while foreign tourists brought income of 599 million baht from 10.56 million trips, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

In May alone, 1.97 million foreigners entered Thailand, led by visits from Malaysia, followed by China, India, South Korea, and Laos.

The national hotel occupancy rate in the first five months was 70%.

Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT deputy governor for the domestic market, said Thailand has targeted at least 25 million foreign visitors in the remaining seven months of the year and is expecting a surge in the last three months.

“The biggest uncertainty is how quickly the China market could bounce back before the long holiday of October 1 [China’s National Day],” she said. “If it does, then Chinese tourists could boost foreign arrivals, and we could see up to 28-30 million visitors by year-end.”

Chinese travellers made up about 20% of all visitors to Thailand before the pandemic, the largest foreign group.