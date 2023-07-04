New regulations to increase tourist capacity: Tourism Council

According to Manosit Jangjob, head of the TCT’s small hotel subcommittee, Thailand has around 85,000 businesses that fit the category of small hotels, but only 14,000 of them have been able to register under the 2008 regulations.

“The amendment, which was approved by the Cabinet in March, has extended the criteria for small hotels to include establishments with less than 8 rooms or combined guest capacity of 30,” he said.

Establishments with unique features, such as tents or treehouses, can also register provided they fit the above criteria and meet the new Ministerial regulations on the characteristics and safety systems of buildings used as hotels.

The two ministerial regulations are now waiting for publication in the Royal Gazette, he said.

“Once they become effective, the tourism industry will have 50,000 more businesses registered as small hotels, offering a total of more than 2 million rooms. This will potentially create at least 500,000 jobs in the industry,” said Manosit.

He added that the amended and new laws will also help small hotels comply with safety standards and install facilities required for a small hotel business, which will strengthen visitors’ confidence in staying there.

Furthermore, registered small hotels will have more access to loans from financial institutes if they want to expand their facilities, he said.

New business operators can seek help in registering from the Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion (OSMEP), which offers advice on legal compliance, meeting safety standards, and applying for loans.