Hotel operators want next govt to help offset cost of planned wage hike

The survey asked 120 hotel operators what they would do in response to a wage increase. Respondents were allowed to give more than one answer. They said:

- 60%: Increase the skills and responsibilities of staff.

- 58%: Try to reduce non-labour costs.

- 49%: Increase room rates.

- 40%: Change the structure of employment, by, for example, outsourcing jobs.

- 39%: Increase the use of technology to replace workers.

Most hotel operators want the government to help them reduce costs if the minimum wage is increased, Marissa said. The next government can reduce the cost of water, power and corporate taxes, as well as reduce hotels’ contributions to the Social Security Fund, the survey’s respondents said.

An increase in the minimum wage for unskilled workers should vary depending on the cost of living in each region or province, the survey found. Respondents also proposed that the next government gradually increase the minimum wage while encouraging workers to acquire new skills.

The survey also found that labour shortages in the hotel industry were not as acute as they had been, Marissa said, explaining that 55% of hotel operators reported no labour shortage in June compared to 46% in May.

Hotel operators also called on the government to approve a sixth phase of the "Rao Thiew Duay Kan" ("We Travel Together") programme which subsidises room rates and other expenses for domestic tourists.

The next government should also make it easier to legally hire workers from neighbouring countries to reduce labour shortages, survey respondents said.

The occupancy rate in June dropped to 45.5% from 51.4% in May and it is forecast to be 45.8% in July, Marissa said. She said most hotel operators expected that their occupancy rates in the third quarter would be similar to those in the second quarter.

The survey found that most five-star hotels, which comprise 68% of the association’s members, said their room rates were now higher than they were before the pandemic.