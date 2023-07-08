Paradise awaits campers at Kanchanaburi’s Kroeng Krawia Waterfall

Adventure seekers, meanwhile, can also check out the Kroeng Krawia Noi Waterfall and the Kroeng Krawia Swamp nearby or shift to other camping sites in the park, like the one alongside the Thung Nang Kruan Waterfall.

The Vajiralongkorn Dam, where Kroeng Krawia and Dai Chong Thong waterfalls, also offer stunning sights.