Paradise awaits campers at Kanchanaburi’s Kroeng Krawia Waterfall
The wet season is the perfect time for nature lovers to visit the Kroeng Krawia waterfall in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district.
Located near the Khao Laem National Park’s Protection Unit 1, the beautiful waterfall surrounded by lush forests also offers stunning misty mornings.
Though offering unspoilt views, the area surrounding area has been developed as a camping site, with facilities like toilets, electricity, wi-fi and food outlets.
Adventure seekers, meanwhile, can also check out the Kroeng Krawia Noi Waterfall and the Kroeng Krawia Swamp nearby or shift to other camping sites in the park, like the one alongside the Thung Nang Kruan Waterfall.
The Vajiralongkorn Dam, where Kroeng Krawia and Dai Chong Thong waterfalls, also offer stunning sights.
Meanwhile, travelling down Highway 323 will take you to Pom Pee Viewpoint and camping ground, as well as to the Kra Teng Jeng Waterfall and Sapan Mon Bridge.
The rainy season is a good time to visit the Northeast of Thailand, though plans must be made quickly because the wet season is short-lived in that part of the country.