New skywalk in Suphan Buri will be ‘Thailand’s longest’ when it opens in 2025

The 32-metre high skywalk will be 500 metres long. A nine-floor glass elevator will take visitors to it, offering scenic views.

It will be the longest skywalk in Thailand, Nattapat said, adding that it was designed to be safe and stable. Each floor panel is made from safety glass that can sustain up to 500 kilogrammes.

"The construction of the skywalk will penetrate high-density rocks in the mountain and use beams attached to the mountainside. Six 24-millimetre bars are embedded into the mountainside, making the construction safe," Nattapat said.