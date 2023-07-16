Petal power: Tourism blossoms in national park as Siam tulips bloom
Flower lovers have been basking in the view of a vast field of pink Siam tulips blooming in a verdant field in Chaiyaphum province this weekend.
The rush of tourists began on Saturday and continued on Sunday, with most visitors taking photos and selfies in the Siam tulip field, Sai Thong National Park officials said.
The 319 square kilometre park spans four districts – Nong Bua Rahaew, Thep Sathit, Phakdee Chumphol, and Nong Bua Daeng – of the northeastern province.
Park officials say the Siam tulips at Sai Thong park bloom later than those at the Pa Hin Ngam National Park, which is also in Chaiyaphum.
This makes it easier for visitors to celebrate tulips in bloom twice, they say.
Provincial officials have launched a campaign to encourage tourists from around the country to visit the two parks to enjoy the view of Siam tulip fields from June to September.
Sai Thong Park officials say their Siam tulip field – on the western side of Phang Hoei mountain – is the largest one in Chaiyaphum. A 2km path takes visitors to a spot overlooking the field.
There are four types of Siam tulips, including one that is white.
Between 70 and 80% of the field’s tulips are now in bloom, park chief Chom Madaeng said.
The park is fully prepared for tourists with food shops, a grocery store, bungalows, and a camping site.
Provincial officials say the province has an abundant number of sites for tourists, including Sai Thong Waterfall, Phor Muang Cliff, Sunset Cliff, Chom Dao Cliff, Suan Sawan Cliff, Ploenjai Cliff and Ham Hod Cliff.
For more information call park officials at: 089 282 3437.