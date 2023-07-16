Petal power: Tourism blossoms in national park as Siam tulips bloom

The rush of tourists began on Saturday and continued on Sunday, with most visitors taking photos and selfies in the Siam tulip field, Sai Thong National Park officials said.

The 319 square kilometre park spans four districts – Nong Bua Rahaew, Thep Sathit, Phakdee Chumphol, and Nong Bua Daeng – of the northeastern province.

Park officials say the Siam tulips at Sai Thong park bloom later than those at the Pa Hin Ngam National Park, which is also in Chaiyaphum.