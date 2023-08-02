Mae Hong Son bamboo bridge holds strong as devotees give alms to mark Buddhist Lent

The annual alms-giving ceremony on Su Tong Pae Bridge (Bridge of Faith and Success) in Ban Gung Mai Sak in Mae Hong Son Muang district began at 7.30am on Wednesday.

The 45 monks and novices were led by Phra Palad Jitphat Akkapanyo, abbot of Wat Phu Sama Wanaram.

Residents from Pang Moo subdistrict, most wearing traditional northern attire, gave dry and instant food as alms for the monks to consume during the Lent period, which lasts for three months. Traditionally, Buddhist monks stay at their monastery during this three-month period, which is also known as the Rains Retreat.