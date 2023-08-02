Mae Hong Son bamboo bridge holds strong as devotees give alms to mark Buddhist Lent
Local devotees and tourists queued up on a bamboo bridge over a rice field in Mae Hong Son to give alms to monks and novices as they enter the three-month-long Buddhist Lent period.
The annual alms-giving ceremony on Su Tong Pae Bridge (Bridge of Faith and Success) in Ban Gung Mai Sak in Mae Hong Son Muang district began at 7.30am on Wednesday.
The 45 monks and novices were led by Phra Palad Jitphat Akkapanyo, abbot of Wat Phu Sama Wanaram.
Residents from Pang Moo subdistrict, most wearing traditional northern attire, gave dry and instant food as alms for the monks to consume during the Lent period, which lasts for three months. Traditionally, Buddhist monks stay at their monastery during this three-month period, which is also known as the Rains Retreat.
The Su Tong Pae Bridge translates to “successful prayer” in the Tai Yai language.
The 500-metre-long bamboo bridge linking the temple and the village is built over rice fields so villagers and monks do not trample on rice saplings to enter or leave the temple.
It took the villagers just over two months to complete the bridge and it has been open to the public since August 2012.
The rite was held in the cool of the morning, and luckily there was no rain on Wednesday morning even though the province has been hit with rain for several days.
Locals said that though many people had taken part in the rite, the number of tourists was far lower than before.