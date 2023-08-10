Cruise control: Thailand plans to build 3 terminals for cruise ships

Kritphet Chaichuay, acting director-general of the department, said the three projects are for three cruise ship terminals on Koh Samui, the Andaman coast and Pattaya, with the latter two including ports.

Kritphet, who also serves as inspector-general at the ministry, said the budget for the terminal in Surat Thani’s tourist magnet Koh Samui was 18 million baht.

His department is also studying a location for building a cruise terminal and ports on the Anadaman coast. Its estimated budget is 69.21 million baht, Kritphet said.