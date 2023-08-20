Tourists invited to make their way to Phitsanulok waterfall to enjoy beauty of rare snapdragons

Lamyong Srisawek, chief of the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok’s Nakhon Thai district, said the flowers bloom just once a year and this month they are covering almost every level of the Mun Daeng Waterfall, especially the fifth level.

Hence, he said, this was the perfect time for adventure lovers to make the 4.5-kilometre trek to the waterfall to take photos of the bright pink blossoms. He said the sight of the flowers against the white spray of the waterfall is enough reward for the long, difficult trek.

He advised tourists to carry a raincoat, umbrella, a plastic bag for their camera as well as wear long trousers and socks to protect themselves against leeches. They are also advised to wear canvas shoes, so they can climb the waterfall easily.