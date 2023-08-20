Tourists invited to make their way to Phitsanulok waterfall to enjoy beauty of rare snapdragons
Thrill seekers are invited to trek through a pristine forest in Phitsanulok to catch sight of wild snapdragons that bloom only once a year.
Lamyong Srisawek, chief of the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok’s Nakhon Thai district, said the flowers bloom just once a year and this month they are covering almost every level of the Mun Daeng Waterfall, especially the fifth level.
Hence, he said, this was the perfect time for adventure lovers to make the 4.5-kilometre trek to the waterfall to take photos of the bright pink blossoms. He said the sight of the flowers against the white spray of the waterfall is enough reward for the long, difficult trek.
He advised tourists to carry a raincoat, umbrella, a plastic bag for their camera as well as wear long trousers and socks to protect themselves against leeches. They are also advised to wear canvas shoes, so they can climb the waterfall easily.
He said park officials will escort tourists on the 4.5km walk from the Mun Daeng park protection station to the waterfall, and then another 1.5km to the Mun Khao village in Tambon Kok Saphan of Loei’s Dan Sai district, where they can be picked up by vehicles to return.