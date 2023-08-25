TAT turns its sights on Australia

According to Busakorn Prommanot, director of the TAT Sydney Office, Australia is considered a high-quality tourist market. In 2022, Thailand welcomed 336,688 Australian tourists, while from January 1 to July 31 this year, 385,100 Australian tourists made their way to Thailand.

TAT originally set a target of 522,000 Australian tourists for 2023 and this number had already been exceeded by the end of July. The projection for 2023 is now set at 654,422 tourists, or about 84% of the pre-Covid (2019) level. Prior to Covid, 771,798 Australians visited Thailand, generating revenue of 55.40 billion baht, with an average length of stay of 13.29 days.

Even though the country’s tourism has not fully recovered because flight routes from Australia to Thailand are operating at about 80% of the pre-Covid levels, market growth remains positive.