Transport Ministry preparing for expected jump in Chinese tourists

Suriya said that he had instructed relevant state agencies, including the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT), to make preparations for the expected increase in tourist arrivals from China.

“My urgent policy involves an expansion of flight slots and improved area management inside airports to cope with the recovery in the aviation industry and tourism, which is an important engine for the economy,” the transport minister said.

He said that the flight slots for winter, which is considered high season for Thailand’s tourism, could be expanded by at least 15% more than the summer flight schedule.

“We expect tourists from main markets like China will increase by more than 5 million due to the visa-free policy for Chinese tourists in the coming tourism season,” Suriya said.

The new Cabinet on Wednesday decided to waive visa requirements for travellers from China and Kazakhstan in the upcoming busy holiday season. Chinese and Kazakh tourists can enter Thailand without a visa from September 25 and February 29. The temporary waiver is expected to attract 5 million additional visitors.

About 2 million tourists from China have entered Thailand up to the end of August this year.

Suriya said on Thursday that he had instructed AOT to increase the capacity of airports under its management to cope with the influx of travellers. Among the measures would be to allow round-the-clock services at Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports to ease crowdedness.

